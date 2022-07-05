Philippines’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 1.4% in June 2022

Philippines insurance industry registered a 1.4% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.5% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.18% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.83% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Philippines insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 49.46% in June 2022, registering a 39.39% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer Support Specialists claimed a 15.05% share, an increase of 16.67% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 13.98%, registering a 30% rise from May 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 12.9%, up 500% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Philippines IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 32.84% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Manulife Financial posted 62 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 55% over the previous month, followed by Willis Towers Watson with 10 jobs and a 37.5% drop. AXA with 9 IT jobs and QBE Insurance Group with 5 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 50% decrease, respectively, while Aon recorded an increase of 200% with 3 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 79.57%, up by 32.14% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with a 10.75% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 9.68% share, up 200% over May 2022.