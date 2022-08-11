Philippines’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.9% in July 2022

Philippines insurance industry registered a 3.9% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.58% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 21.92% share in July 2022, recording an increase of 0.85% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Philippines insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 34.85% in July 2022, registering a 47.73% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 27.27% share, an increase of 38.46% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 16.67%, registering a 37.5% rise from June 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 15.15%, down 33.33% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Philippines IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 28.26% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Manulife Financial posted 38 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a drop of 40.63% over the previous month, followed by Willis Towers Watson with 18 jobs and a 20% growth. Aon with 4 IT jobs and QBE Insurance Group with 4 jobs, recorded a 33.33% growth and a 50% decrease, respectively, while Sun Life Financial recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.21%, down by 36.49% from June 2022. Entry Level positions with a 16.67% share, registered an increase of 10% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 12.12% share, down 20% over June 2022.