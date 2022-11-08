Philippines’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.3% in October 2022

Philippines insurance industry registered a 3.3% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.42% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 21.45% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 0.97% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Philippines insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 35.44% in October 2022, registering a 36.36% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 29.11% share, an increase of 35.29% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 13.92%, registering a 15.38% decline from September 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 12.66%, up 11.11% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Philippines IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 17.65% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Manulife Financial posted 38 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 2.7% over the previous month, followed by Willis Towers Watson with 16 jobs and a 44.83% drop. AIA Group with 6 IT jobs and Aon with 5 jobs, recorded a 100% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while QBE Insurance Group recorded a decline of 68.75% with 5 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.15%, down by 16.18% from September 2022. Entry Level positions with a 17.72% share, registered a decline of 30% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 8.86% share, flat growth over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.27%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.