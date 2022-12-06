Philippines’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 15.1% in November 2022

Philippines insurance industry registered a 15.1% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 11.37% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.3% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 0.53% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Philippines insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 55.1% in November 2022, registering a 3.57% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 14.29% share, a decrease of 36.36% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 12.24%, registering a 73.91% decline from October 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 10.2%, down 28.57% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Philippines IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 22.95% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Willis Towers Watson posted 29 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 81.25% over the previous month, followed by Manulife Financial with 10 jobs and a 73.68% drop. AXA with 4 IT jobs and Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana with 2 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while QBE Insurance Group recorded a decline of 60% with 2 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 85.71%, down by 25% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 6.12% share, registered a decline of 62.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.12% share, down 78.57% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.04%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.