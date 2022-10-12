Philippines’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.6% in September 2022

Philippines insurance industry registered a 1.6% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.16% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.86% share in September 2022, recording an increase of 0.16% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Philippines insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 48.84% in September 2022, registering a 40% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 13.95% share, an increase of 71.43% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 13.95%, registering a 9.09% rise from August 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 13.95%, down 7.69% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Philippines IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 41.67% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Manulife Financial posted 37 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a drop of 17.78% over the previous month, followed by Willis Towers Watson with 29 jobs and a 190% growth. QBE Insurance Group with 16 IT jobs and Sun Life Financial with 2 jobs, recorded a 433.33% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while AIA Group recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.77%, up by 33.33% from August 2022. Entry Level positions with a 23.26% share, registered an increase of 33.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 6.98% share, down 25% over August 2022.