North America’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 2.4% in May 2022

North America witnessed a 2.4% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen a decrease of 2.24% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 8.36% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering an increase of 0.47% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 49.76% in May 2022, a 3.18% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 17.76% in May 2022, marking a 5.5% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 16.99% in May 2022, an 11.06% rise from April 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 10.64% in May 2022, a 17.57% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 15.54% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s insurance industry during May 2022 over previous month.

Anthem posted 690 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered an increase of 58.62% over the previous month, followed by UnitedHealth Group with 592 jobs and a 2.25% growth. USAA with 139 IT jobs and Dai-ichi Life Holdings with 117 jobs, recorded a 101.45% rise and a 36.76% drop, respectively, while Centene recorded a 33.78% decline with 98 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s insurance industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 93.96% share in May 2022, a 2.29% increase over April 2022. Canada featured next with a 5.65% share, down 8.29% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.35% share, a growth of 10% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.05%, up by 5.62% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.09% share, registered a growth of 0.49% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.8% share, down 12.66% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.06%, recording a month-on-month decline of 80%.