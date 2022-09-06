Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 8.3% in August 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed an 8.3% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen a decrease of 0.59% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 14.94% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering an increase of 1.71% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 47.41% in August 2022, a 7.21% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 21.12% in August 2022, marking a 120.83% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 19.52% in August 2022, a 16.67% rise from July 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 9.96% in August 2022, a 16.67% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 17.39% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry during August 2022 over previous month.

Sanlam posted 132 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered an increase of 14.78% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 80 jobs and a 31.15% growth. Old Mutual with 24 IT jobs and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings with 4 jobs, recorded a 22.58% drop and a flat growth, respectively, while Cathay Financial Holding recorded a flat growth with 3 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 95.62% share in August 2022, an 18.23% increase over July 2022. Ghana featured next with a 1.2% share, flat growth over the previous month. United Arab Emirates recorded a 0.8% share, a flat growth compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.95%, up by 16.18% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.29% share, registered a growth of 29.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.76% share, up 10% over July 2022.