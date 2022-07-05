Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 28.8% in June 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 28.8% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen an increase of 15.12% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.52% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering an increase of 1.37% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 40% in June 2022, a 60.66% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 22.86% in June 2022, marking a 75% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 19.59% in June 2022, an 84.62% rise from May 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 14.69% in June 2022, a 44% rise over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 65.99% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry during June 2022 over previous month.

Sanlam posted 145 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered an increase of 173.58% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 64 jobs and a 1.59% growth. Old Mutual with 32 IT jobs and Marsh & McLennan Companies with 2 jobs, recorded a 6.67% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while Samsung Life Insurance recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 96.33% share in June 2022, a 62.76% increase over May 2022. Kenya featured next with a 0.82% share, up 100% over the previous month. Ghana recorded a 0.41% share, a flat growth compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.86%, up by 57.14% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.16% share, registered a growth of 102.94% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.98% share, up 29.41% over May 2022.