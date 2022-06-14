Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 21.0% in May 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 21.0% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen a decrease of 11.42% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 8.87% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering a decrease of 0.88% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 47.06% in May 2022, a 30.43% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 29.41% in May 2022, marking a 46.43% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 13.73% in May 2022, a 61.11% drop from April 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 7.84% in May 2022, a 57.89% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average flat growth in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry during May 2022 over previous month.

Discovery posted 44 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered an increase of 25.71% over the previous month, followed by Sanlam with 36 jobs and a 70.25% drop. Old Mutual with 21 IT jobs and Samsung Life Insurance with 1 jobs, recorded a 4.55% drop and a flat growth, respectively, while recorded a flat growth with job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 98.04% share in May 2022, a 43.82% decrease over April 2022. Kenya featured next with a 0.98% share, flat growth over the previous month. United Arab Emirates recorded a 0.98% share, a flat growth compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.71%, down by 35.29% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.49% share, registered a decline of 61.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.8% share, down 28.57% over April 2022.