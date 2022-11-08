Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 16.4% in October 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 16.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2022 has seen a decrease of 13.4% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 14.85% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2022, registering an increase of 0.03% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 31.72% in October 2022, a 47.13% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 25.86% in October 2022, marking a 38.89% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 20.34% in October 2022, a 35.87% drop from September 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 18.28% in October 2022, an 8.62% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 24.74% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry during October 2022 over previous month.

Sanlam posted 186 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a decline of 28.74% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 59 jobs and a 24.36% drop. Old Mutual with 21 IT jobs and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings with 13 jobs, recorded a 27.59% drop and an 8.33% rise, respectively, while Menora Mivtachim Holdings recorded a flat growth with 7 job postings during October 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 96.55% share in October 2022, a 25.73% decrease over September 2022. Israel featured next with a 2.41% share, flat growth over the previous month. Kenya recorded a 0.34% share, a flat growth compared with September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.31%, down by 19.63% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.55% share, registered a decline of 18.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.14% share, down 44.59% over September 2022.