Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 11.4% in July 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed an 11.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen a decrease of 11.02% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.81% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering an increase of 0.79% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 52.61% in July 2022, a 4.72% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 19.91% in July 2022, marking a 22.22% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 14.22% in July 2022, a 36.17% drop from June 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 11.37% in July 2022, a 61.29% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 22.51% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry during July 2022 over previous month.

Sanlam posted 115 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a decline of 33.14% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 61 jobs and a 6.15% drop. Old Mutual with 31 IT jobs and NCCI Holdings with 2 jobs, recorded a 6.06% drop and a flat growth, respectively, while Samsung Life Insurance recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s insurance industry

South Africa commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 96.21% share in July 2022, a 23.11% decrease over June 2022. Namibia featured next with a 0.95% share, flat growth over the previous month. Zimbabwe recorded a 0.95% share, a growth of 100% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.45%, down by 23.16% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.07% share, registered a decline of 28.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.48% share, down 9.09% over June 2022.