Marsh & McLennan Companies’s IT hiring activity declines 3.8% in November 2022

US-based company Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring declined 3.8% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.57% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 8.23% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 0.4% decline over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 39.78% in November 2022, and a 37.04% rise over October 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 25.81% in November 2022, and registered growth of 26.32%. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 12.9% in November 2022, a 14.29% drop from October 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Marsh & McLennan Companies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 61.29% share, which marked a 7.55% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 24.73%, registering a 91.67% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.83% share and a 22.22% rise over October 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.15% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 55.91% share in November 2022, a 20.93% growth over October 2022. India featured next with a 7.53% share, up 75% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 5.38% share, an increase of 66.67% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.14%, up by 14.58% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.33% share, a growth of 93.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.45% share, down 50% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.08%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.