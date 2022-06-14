Manulife Financial’s IT hiring activity rises 9.5% in May 2022

Canada-based company Manulife Financial’s IT hiring rose 9.5% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 6.54% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 14.43% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 0.54% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Manulife Financial IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Manulife Financial, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 49.38% in May 2022, and a 20% drop over April 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 20.99% in May 2022, and registered growth of 30.77%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 13.58% in May 2022, a 26.67% drop from April 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Manulife Financial

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 60.49% share, which marked an 18.33% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 39.51%, registering a 3.03% month-on-month decline.

Philippines commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 45.68% share in May 2022, a 24.49% decline over April 2022. Canada featured next with a 32.1% share, down 7.14% over the previous month. US recorded a 7.41% share, an increase of 20% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Manulife Financial IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.07%, down by 9.09% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.28% share, a decline of 12.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.64% share, down 36.36% over April 2022.