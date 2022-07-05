Manulife Financial’s IT hiring activity rises 1.7% in June 2022

Canada-based company Manulife Financial’s IT hiring rose 1.7% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.74% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 18.5% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 1.59% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Manulife Financial IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Manulife Financial, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 53.13% in June 2022, and a 54.55% rise over May 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 15.63% in June 2022, and registered growth of 11.11%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 12.5% in June 2022, a 33.33% rise from May 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Manulife Financial

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 57.03% share, which marked a 35.19% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 42.97%, registering a 25% month-on-month growth.

Philippines commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 48.44% share in June 2022, a 55% growth over May 2022. Canada featured next with a 37.5% share, up 33.33% over the previous month. US recorded a 5.47% share, a decline of 12.5% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Manulife Financial IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.56%, up by 40% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.84% share, a decline of 5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.59% share, up 37.5% over May 2022.