Manulife Financial’s IT hiring activity declines 2.9% in July 2022

Canada-based company Manulife Financial’s IT hiring declined 2.9% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.79% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 17.84% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.03% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Manulife Financial IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Manulife Financial, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 42.2% in July 2022, and a 36.99% drop over June 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 21.1% in July 2022, and registered growth of 15%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 12.84% in July 2022, a 40% rise from June 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Manulife Financial

North America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 52.29% share, which marked a 1.79% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 47.71%, registering a 32.47% month-on-month decline.

Canada commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 45.87% share in July 2022, a 4.17% growth over June 2022. Philippines featured next with a 34.86% share, down 40.63% over the previous month. Hong Kong (China SAR) recorded an 8.26% share, an increase of 125% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Manulife Financial IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.72%, down by 25.49% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.43% share, a decline of 5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.93% share, up 18.18% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.92%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.