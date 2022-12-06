India’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 18.1% in November 2022

India’s insurance industry registered an 18.1% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 16.8% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.95% share in November 2022, recording an increase of 0.08% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s insurance industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 31.78% in November 2022, registering a 35.85% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 28.04% share, an increase of 42.86% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 20.56%, registering a 22.22% rise from October 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 15.89%, up 54.55% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 52.63% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s insurance industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Swiss Re posted 19 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 9.52% over the previous month, followed by Old Mutual with 13 jobs and a 225% growth. Zurich Insurance Group with 10 IT jobs and Sun Life Financial with 9 jobs, recorded a 150% growth and a 350% growth, respectively, while AIA Group recorded a flat growth with 7 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.68%, down by 5.71% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.84% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.61% share, up 20% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.87%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.