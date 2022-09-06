India’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.9% in August 2022

India’s insurance industry registered a 0.9% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.67% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.7% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 2.23% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s insurance industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 46.94% in August 2022, registering a 34.29% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 19.39% share, a decrease of 28.3% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.35%, registering a flat growth from July 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 14.29%, up 40% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 18.63% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s insurance industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) posted 57 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 103.57% over the previous month, followed by Swiss Re with 22 jobs and a 51.11% drop. Zurich Insurance Group with 21 IT jobs and Bajaj Finserv with 20 jobs, recorded a 40% growth and a 60% decrease, respectively, while Old Mutual recorded a decline of 52.17% with 11 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.92%, down by 21.91% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.96% share, registered a decline of 32.84% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.1% share, up 25% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.02%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.