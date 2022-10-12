Hong Kong’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.0% in September 2022

Hong Kong’s insurance industry registered a 3.0% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.2% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 7.77% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 0.04% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Hong Kong’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Hong Kong’s insurance industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 54.84% in September 2022, registering a 466.67% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 22.58% share, a decrease of 58.82% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.68%, registering a 50% decline from August 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.45%, down 33.33% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Hong Kong’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 36.36% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Hong Kong’s insurance industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Prudential posted 15 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 114.29% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 11 jobs and a 37.5% growth. Manulife Financial with 2 IT jobs and Marsh & McLennan Companies with 1 jobs, recorded a 50% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while AXA recorded a decline of 66.67% with 1 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.97%, up by 10% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.35% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.68% share, flat growth over August 2022.