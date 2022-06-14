Germany’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 16.1% in May 2022

Germany’s insurance industry registered a 16.1% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 4.87% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 7.57% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 0.81% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 37.1% in May 2022, registering a 4.55% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 34.68% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.94%, registering a 16% decline from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 9.68%, up 300% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 7.62% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Allianz posted 59 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a drop of 1.67% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 31 jobs and a 3.13% drop. Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft(Munich Re) with 10 IT jobs and AXA with 7 jobs, recorded a 233.33% growth and a 40% growth, respectively, while Unum Group recorded an increase of 20% with 6 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 75%, up by 8.14% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.71% share, registered an increase of 54.55% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.29% share, up 7.69% over April 2022.