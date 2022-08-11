Germany’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 1.8% in July 2022

Germany’s insurance industry registered a 1.8% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 6.89% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.41% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 0.75% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 38.57% in July 2022, registering a 31.71% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 30.71% share, an increase of 19.44% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 19.29%, registering a 145.45% rise from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 10.71%, up 15.38% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 62.2% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Allianz posted 81 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 76.09% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 36 jobs and a 24.14% growth. Unum Group with 9 IT jobs and Hannover Ruck with 4 jobs, recorded a 350% growth and a 33.33% growth, respectively, while Willis Towers Watson recorded an increase of 50% with 3 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 82.86%, up by 45% from June 2022. Entry Level positions with a 9.29% share, registered an increase of 18.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 5.71% share, down 27.27% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.14%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.