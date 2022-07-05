Germany’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 16.8% in June 2022

Germany’s insurance industry registered a 16.8% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 11.53% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.89% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 0.26% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry in June 2022.

1) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations recorded a share of 36.25% in June 2022, registering a 30.95% decline over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 35% share, a decrease of 52.54% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.75%, registering a 42.11% decline from May 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 11.25%, down 60.87% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 44.53% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Allianz posted 31 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 61.73% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 27 jobs and a 25% drop. HUK-COBURG-Versicherungsgruppe with 5 IT jobs and AXA with 4 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 42.86% decrease, respectively, while Wustenrot & Wurttembergische recorded a flat growth with 4 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 75%, down by 46.43% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.75% share, registered a decline of 35.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.25% share, down 47.06% over May 2022.