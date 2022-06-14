France’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 22.9% in May 2022

France’s insurance industry registered a 22.9% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 14.43% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 4.28% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 0.36% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s insurance industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 53.57% in May 2022, registering a 66.67% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.64% share, a decrease of 21.43% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 17.86%, registering a 44.44% decline from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 8.93%, up 150% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 13.04% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s insurance industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

AXA posted 41 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 28.13% over the previous month, followed by Covea Mutual Insurance Group with 4 jobs and a 42.86% drop. Zurich Insurance Group with 3 IT jobs and SCOR with 3 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Intercorp Financial Services recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 87.5%, up by 8.89% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 7.14% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.57% share, down 60% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.79%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.