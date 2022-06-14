Europe’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 8.3% in May 2022

Europe witnessed an 8.3% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen an increase of 5.36% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 8.33% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering a decrease of 0.01% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 48.14% in May 2022, an 8.39% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 25.61% in May 2022, marking a 3.07% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 16.05% in May 2022, a 22.22% rise from April 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 8.1% in May 2022, a flat growth over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 10.26% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s insurance industry during May 2022 over previous month.

Swiss Re posted 115 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered an increase of 16.16% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 108 jobs and a flat growth. AXA with 85 IT jobs and Allianz with 61 jobs, recorded an 18.06% rise and a 6.15% drop, respectively, while Intercorp Financial Services recorded a 157.14% increase with 18 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s insurance industry

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 20.1% share in May 2022, a 6.9% increase over April 2022. The UK featured next with a 19.45% share, down 12.41% over the previous month. Slovakia recorded a 10.21% share, a growth of 1.61% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.28%, up by 4.77% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with an 11.18% share, registered a growth of 7.81% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.21% share, up 16.67% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.32%, recording a month-on-month decline of 75%.