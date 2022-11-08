Europe’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 3.5% in October 2022

Europe witnessed a 3.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2022 has seen an increase of 5.08% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 11.38% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2022, registering a decrease of 0.42% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 42.47% in October 2022, a 22.71% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 23.25% in October 2022, marking a 33.13% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 18.45% in October 2022, a 46.96% rise from September 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 13.21% in October 2022, a 21% rise over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 78.9% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s insurance industry during October 2022 over previous month.

Allianz posted 276 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered an increase of 263.16% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 118 jobs and a 1.72% growth. Swiss Re with 113 IT jobs and Legal & General Group with 40 jobs, recorded a 3.67% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while AXA recorded a 46.15% increase with 38 job postings during October 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s insurance industry

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 27.18% share in October 2022, a 109.24% increase over September 2022. The UK featured next with a 24.56% share, up 27.12% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 9.72% share, a growth of 50.85% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 75.98%, up by 29.85% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with an 11.57% share, registered a growth of 15.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.14% share, up 14.61% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.31%, recording a month-on-month growth of 1100%.