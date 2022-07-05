Europe’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 7.0% in June 2022

Europe witnessed a 7.0% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 7.77% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 11.86% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering an increase of 0.09% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 37.27% in June 2022, a 38.01% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 23.77% in June 2022, marking a 9.36% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 20.25% in June 2022, a 13.16% drop from May 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 16.41% in June 2022, a 17.58% rise over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 23.49% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s insurance industry during June 2022 over previous month.

Swiss Re posted 143 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a decline of 4.03% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 136 jobs and a 6.21% drop. Allianz with 38 IT jobs and AXA with 35 jobs, recorded a 54.22% drop and a 65% drop, respectively, while NN Group recorded a 38.1% increase with 29 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s insurance industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 24.85% share in June 2022, a 13.37% decrease over May 2022. Germany featured next with a 12.27% share, down 45.21% over the previous month. Slovakia recorded an 11.81% share, a drop of 10.47% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.01%, down by 25.92% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with a 15.95% share, registered a growth of 6.12% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 12.42% share, down 18.18% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.61%, recording a month-on-month decline of 20%.