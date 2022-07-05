Cigna’s IT hiring activity rises 45.3% in June 2022

US-based company Cigna’s IT hiring rose 45.3% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 31.58% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 8.05% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 0.43% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cigna IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cigna, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 32.32% in June 2022, and a 100% rise over May 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 25.25% in June 2022, and registered growth of 78.57%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.17% in June 2022, a 240% rise from May 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Cigna

North America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in June 2022 with an 80.81% share, which marked a 166.67% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 13.13%, registering a 225% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 6.06% share and a flat growth over May 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 75.76% share in June 2022, a 158.62% growth over May 2022. India featured next with a 9.09% share, up 350% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 5.05% share, an increase of 400% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Cigna IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 44.44%, up by 144.44% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 35.35% share, a growth of 191.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 20.2% share, up 100% over May 2022.