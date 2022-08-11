Cigna’s IT hiring activity rises 15.2% in July 2022

US-based company Cigna’s IT hiring rose 15.2% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 18.26% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 7.8% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.05% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cigna IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cigna, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 53.85% in July 2022, and a 64.71% rise over June 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 13.46% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 26.32%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 13.46% in July 2022, a 6.67% drop from June 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Cigna

North America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 92.31% share, which marked a 15.66% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 3.85%, registering a 33.33% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 2.88% share and a 76.92% drop over June 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.96% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 90.38% share in July 2022, a 20.51% growth over June 2022. India featured next with a 2.88% share, down 66.67% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 1.92% share, a decline of 50% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Cigna IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 75%, up by 65.96% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.23% share, a decline of 45.95% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 5.77% share, down 70% over June 2022.