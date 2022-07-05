Canada’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.4% in June 2022

Canada’s insurance industry registered a 6.4% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.55% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.74% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 0.12% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s insurance industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 49.05% in June 2022, registering a 5.1% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 17.62% share, a decrease of 17.78% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.24%, registering a 27.27% decline from May 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 12.38%, down 13.33% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 1.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s insurance industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Manulife Financial posted 48 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 33.33% over the previous month, followed by Intact Financial with 46 jobs and an 8% drop. The Canada Life Assurance with 23 IT jobs and Great-West Lifeco with 21 jobs, recorded a 15% growth and a 40% growth, respectively, while Sun Life Financial recorded a decline of 50% with 20 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.62%, up by 6.77% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.86% share, registered a decline of 20% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.05% share, down 38.71% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.48%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.