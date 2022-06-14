Canada’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 2.1% in May 2022

Canada’s insurance industry registered a 2.1% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.81% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 8.71% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 0.29% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s insurance industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 49.72% in May 2022, registering a 15.38% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 26.55% share, an increase of 23.68% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.3%, registering a 16.67% decline from April 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 8.47%, down 25% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 16.11% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s insurance industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Intact Financial posted 42 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 16.67% over the previous month, followed by Sun Life Financial with 28 jobs and a 6.67% drop. Manulife Financial with 26 IT jobs and The Canada Life Assurance with 17 jobs, recorded a 7.14% decline and a 37.04% decrease, respectively, while Great-West Lifeco recorded a decline of 57.14% with 12 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.45%, down by 15.08% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.86% share, registered an increase of 2.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.69% share, up 4% over April 2022.