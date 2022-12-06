Canada’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 11.1% in November 2022

Canada’s insurance industry registered an 11.1% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.83% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.06% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 0.5% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s insurance industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 46.79% in November 2022, registering a 23.96% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 20.51% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 16.67%, registering a 35% decline from October 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 11.54%, down 10% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 1.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s insurance industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Manulife Financial posted 46 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 43.75% over the previous month, followed by Intact Financial with 29 jobs and a 6.45% drop. Sun Life Financial with 26 IT jobs and Great-West Lifeco with 14 jobs, recorded a 13.33% decline and a 22.22% decrease, respectively, while iA FinancialInc recorded a decline of 28.57% with 5 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.03%, down by 32.24% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.15% share, registered an increase of 3.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.18% share, down 17.39% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.64%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.