AXA’s IT hiring activity rises 13.5% in November 2022

France-based company AXA ’s IT hiring rose 13.5% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 9.16% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 8.92% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 0.38% growth over the last three-month average share.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations tops AXA IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by AXA, Miscellaneous Computer Occupations emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 31.15% in November 2022, and a 9.52% drop over October 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 24.59% in November 2022, and registered growth of 7.14%. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 22.95% in November 2022, a 41.67% drop from October 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at AXA

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 70.49% share, which marked a 32.81% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 21.31%, registering a flat month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with an 8.2% share and a flat growth over October 2022.

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 31.15% share in November 2022, a flat growth over October 2022. France featured next with a 16.39% share, down 58.33% over the previous month.

Junior Level jobs lead AXA IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.77%, down by 18.18% from October 2022. Entry Level positions with a 14.75% share, a growth of 80% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 9.84% share, down 64.71% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.64%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.