Australia’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.3% in August 2022

Australia’s insurance industry registered a 6.3% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 0.35% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 7.55% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 0.84% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s insurance industry in August 2022.

1) Computer and Information Analysts recorded a share of 29.69% in August 2022, registering an 18.75% growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 28.13% share, an increase of 50% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 20.31%, registering a 44.44% rise from July 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 10.94%, up 133.33% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 18.92% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s insurance industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Insurance Australia Group posted 16 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 23.08% over the previous month, followed by The British United Provident Association with 9 jobs and a 10% drop. Zurich Insurance Group with 7 IT jobs and Medibank with 7 jobs, recorded a 75% growth and a 16.67% growth, respectively, while Arthur J. Gallagher recorded an increase of 25% with 5 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.44%, up by 34.29% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.75% share, registered an increase of 20% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.81% share, down 28.57% over July 2022.