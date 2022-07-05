Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 6.6% in June 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 6.6% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen an increase of 3.4% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 9.8% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering a decrease of 0.38% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 51.55% in June 2022, a 96.88% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 17.35% in June 2022, marking a 20.9% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 15.06% in June 2022, a 24.32% rise from May 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 11.62% in June 2022, a 16.39% rise over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 165.12% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry during June 2022 over previous month.

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) posted 119 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Manulife Financial with 73 jobs and a 35.19% growth. OneConnect Financial Technology with 61 IT jobs and Swiss Re with 49 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 25.64% rise, respectively, while Zurich Insurance Group recorded an 11.11% increase with 40 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 45.5% share in June 2022, an 112.21% increase over May 2022. Philippines featured next with a 15.22% share, up 34.78% over the previous month. China recorded a 12.93% share, a growth of 139.39% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.1%, up by 52.96% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.33% share, registered a growth of 7.69% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.4% share, down 26.67% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.16%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.