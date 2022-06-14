Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 4.5% in May 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 4.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen an increase of 0.42% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 7.3% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering a decrease of 1.09% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 37.2% in May 2022, a 6.02% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 32.44% in May 2022, marking a 1.87% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 16.67% in May 2022, a 30.23% rise from April 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 7.74% in May 2022, a 29.73% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 25% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry during May 2022 over previous month.

Manulife Financial posted 49 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a decline of 18.33% over the previous month, followed by Swiss Re with 29 jobs and a 31.82% growth. Zurich Insurance Group with 29 IT jobs and AIA Group with 25 jobs, recorded an 11.54% rise and a 400% rise, respectively, while Intercorp Financial Services recorded a 109.09% increase with 23 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 26.19% share in May 2022, a 27.87% decrease over April 2022. Philippines featured next with a 17.26% share, down 13.43% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 13.39% share, a growth of 21.62% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.64%, up by 1.3% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.64% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.12% share, down 15% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.6%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.