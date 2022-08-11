Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 3.5% in July 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 3.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen a decrease of 5.07% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.73% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering an increase of 1.23% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 48.79% in July 2022, an 18.89% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 20.48% in July 2022, marking a 0.9% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 12.85% in July 2022, a 28.87% drop from June 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 12.48% in July 2022, a 10.67% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 0.83% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry during July 2022 over previous month.

Swiss Re posted 52 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered an increase of 6.12% over the previous month, followed by Manulife Financial with 52 jobs and a 32.47% drop. Bajaj Finserv with 50 IT jobs and OneConnect Financial Technology with 46 jobs, recorded a 400% rise and a 24.59% drop, respectively, while Zurich Insurance Group recorded an 11.36% decline with 39 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 46.55% share in July 2022, an 11.66% decrease over June 2022. Philippines featured next with a 12.29% share, down 29.79% over the previous month. China recorded a 10.61% share, a drop of 29.63% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.2%, down by 20.8% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.53% share, registered a decline of 1.63% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.89% share, flat growth over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.37%, recording a month-on-month growth of 100%.