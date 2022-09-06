Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 2.5% in August 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 2.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen an increase of 2.29% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.74% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering an increase of 0.69% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 45.44% in August 2022, an 8.96% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 19.74% in August 2022, marking a 6.19% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 16.39% in August 2022, a 20.55% rise from July 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 13.78% in August 2022, a 7.25% rise over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 54.97% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry during August 2022 over previous month.

Cathay Financial Holding posted 74 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) with 57 jobs and a 103.57% growth. Manulife Financial with 55 IT jobs and Zurich Insurance Group with 50 jobs, recorded a 5.77% rise and a 28.21% rise, respectively, while Swiss Re recorded a 44.23% decline with 29 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 36.5% share in August 2022, a 22.83% decrease over July 2022. Philippines featured next with a 12.29% share, down 8.33% over the previous month. Taiwan (Province of China) recorded a 12.29% share, a growth of 3200% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.25%, up by 0.52% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.88% share, registered a decline of 22.58% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.31% share, up 25% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.56%, recording a month-on-month growth of 50%.