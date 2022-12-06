Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 14.2% in November 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 14.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2022 has seen a decrease of 14.21% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 11.36% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2022, registering an increase of 0.25% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 38.56% in November 2022, a 30.99% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 25.49% in November 2022, marking a 22.77% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 15.36% in November 2022, a 33.8% drop from October 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 14.71% in November 2022, a 33.82% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 11.67% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry during November 2022 over previous month.

Zurich Insurance Group posted 37 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered an increase of 23.33% over the previous month, followed by Willis Towers Watson with 33 jobs and a 37.5% growth. Marsh & McLennan Companies with 23 IT jobs and Insurance Australia Group with 21 jobs, recorded a 91.67% rise and a 27.59% drop, respectively, while Swiss Re recorded a 20% decline with 20 job postings during November 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 34.97% share in November 2022, a 0.93% decrease over October 2022. Australia featured next with a 16.99% share, down 30.67% over the previous month. Philippines recorded a 16.01% share, a drop of 37.97% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.32%, down by 33.76% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.53% share, registered a decline of 17.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.52% share, down 32.35% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.63%, recording a month-on-month growth of 66.67%.