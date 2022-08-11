Allianz’s IT hiring activity rises 0.4% in July 2022

Germany-based company Allianz’s IT hiring rose 0.4% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 0.26% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 10.44% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.22% growth over the last three-month average share.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations tops Allianz IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Allianz, Miscellaneous Computer Occupations emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 31.58% in July 2022, and a 36.36% rise over June 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 30.53% in July 2022, and registered growth of 26.09%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 28.42% in July 2022, a 285.71% rise from June 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Allianz

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in July 2022 with an 88.42% share, which marked a 58.49% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 11.58%, registering an 83.33% month-on-month growth.

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with an 85.26% share in July 2022, a 76.09% growth over June 2022. US featured next with an 11.58% share, up 83.33% over the previous month.

Junior Level jobs lead Allianz IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 83.16%, up by 49.06% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 9.47% share, a growth of 50% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.21% share, down 33.33% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.16%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.