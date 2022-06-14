AIA Group’s IT hiring activity rises 55.1% in May 2022

Hong Kong (China SAR)-based company AIA Group’s IT hiring rose 55.1% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 8.24% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 8.15% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 1.74% growth over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects tops AIA Group IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by AIA Group, Database and Network Administrators and Architects emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 75% in May 2022, and a 2750% rise over April 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 7.89% in May 2022, and registered growth of 100%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 6.58% in May 2022, a 58.33% drop from April 2022.

South & Central America drives IT hiring at AIA Group

South & Central America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 67.11% share, which marked an 183.33% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 32.89%, registering a 400% month-on-month growth.

Anguilla commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 67.11% share in May 2022, an 183.33% growth over April 2022. Indonesia featured next with an 18.42% share, up 1300% over the previous month. China recorded a 10.53% share, an increase of 300% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead AIA Group IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 92.11%, up by 438.46% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 6.58% share, a decline of 50% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 1.32% share, flat growth over April 2022.