AIA Group’s IT hiring activity rises 4.8% in June 2022

Hong Kong (China SAR)-based company AIA Group’s IT hiring rose 4.8% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 1.51% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 13.98% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 2.69% growth over the last three-month average share.

Related

Database and Network Administrators and Architects tops AIA Group IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by AIA Group, Database and Network Administrators and Architects emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 40.79% in June 2022, and a 46.55% drop over May 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 21.05% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 11.11%. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 18.42% in June 2022, a 16.67% rise from May 2022.

South & Central America drives IT hiring at AIA Group

South & Central America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 60.53% share, which marked a 41.03% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 38.16%, registering a 32.56% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 1.32% share and a flat growth over May 2022.

Anguilla commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 60.53% share in June 2022, a 41.03% decline over May 2022. India featured next with a 25% share, up 850% over the previous month. China recorded a 5.26% share, a decline of 73.33% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead AIA Group IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 86.84%, down by 38.32% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 10.53% share, a decline of 20% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 1.32% share, flat growth over May 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 1.32%, recording a month-on-month decline of 75%.