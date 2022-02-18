North America’s insurance industry saw a rise of 8.7% in deal activity during January 2022

North America’s insurance industry saw a rise of 8.70% in deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Markerstudy Insurance Services’ $539.72m acquisition of BGL Insurance, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 25 insurance industry deals worth $834.1m were announced for the region in January 2022, against the 12-month average of 23 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2022 with 23 transactions, representing a 92% share for the region.

In second place was private equity with one deals, followed by venture financing deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 4% and 4% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s insurance industry with $581.12m, followed by private equity deals totalled $253m.

North America insurance industry deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top three insurance deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top three insurance deals stood at $834.12m, against the overall value of $834.1m recorded for the month.

The top three insurance industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Markerstudy Insurance Services $539.72m acquisition deal with BGL Insurance

2) The $253m private equity of American Equity Investment Life Holding by Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

3) VR Insurance Holdings $41.4m acquisition deal with The National Security Group