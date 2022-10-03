North America’s insurance industry saw a rise of 5.00% in deal activity during August 2022

North America’s insurance industry saw a rise of 5% in deal activity during August 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Sagicor Financial’s $250.41m acquisition of ivari, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 21 insurance industry deals worth $427m were announced for the region in August 2022, against the 12-month average of 20 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in August 2022 with 15 transactions, representing a 71.4% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with five deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 23.8% and 4.8% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s insurance industry with $335.41m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $71.55m and $20m, respectively.

North America insurance industry deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five insurance deals accounted for 96.6% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five insurance deals stood at $412.41m, against the overall value of $427m recorded for the month.

The top five insurance industry deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Sagicor Financial $250.41m acquisition deal with ivari

2) The $85m acquisition of American Reliable Insurance by Everett Cash Mutual Insurance

3) Aquiline Technology Growth, Assaf Wand, Bill Tai, Foundation Capital, Jerry Yang and Oren Zeev $42m venture financing deal with Fairmatic

4) The $20m private equity of DPL Financial Partners by Atlas Merchant Capital and Eldridge Industries

5) At-Bay, Cedar Cares, Flatiron Health, Hippo Holdings, Lattice, Newfront Insurance, Plaid, reddit, Thrive Capital and Vouch $15m venture financing deal with Modern Life Group

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.