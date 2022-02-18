Life Insurance industry deals total $2bn globally in January 2022

Total life insurance industry deals worth $2bn were announced globally for January 2022, with the $539.72m acquisition of BGL Insurance being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 2453.8% over the previous month of $79.49m and a drop of 40.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.43bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 3.23% with 30 deals in January 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 31 deals.
In value terms, Europe led the activity with deals worth $945.73m in January 2022.
life insurance industry deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 61.7% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $1.25bn, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the month.
The top five life insurance industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Markerstudy Insurance Services $539.72m acquisition deal with BGL Insurance
2) The $253m private equity deal with American Equity Investment Life Holding by Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners
3) Huatai Securities and ORIX $200m acquisition deal with FWD Group Management
4) The $190m venture financing of Accelerant Holdings by Altamont Capital Partners,Deer Park Holdings,Eldridge Industries,Marshall Wace and MS&AD Ventures
5) Ithan Creek Master Investors and Wellington Hadley Harbor $70m venture financing deal with Go Digit General Insurance