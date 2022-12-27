Total insurance industry M&A deals worth $522.8m were announced globally in November 2022, led by The Ardonagh Group’s $319.58m acquisition of Envest, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 89.5% over the previous month of $4.98bn and a drop of 81.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.89bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $522.78m. At the country level, the Australia topped the list in terms of deal value at $319.58m.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for insurance industry M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in November 2022 was the US with nine deals, followed by the UK with two and Australia with two.
In 2022, as of November, insurance M&A deals worth $32.03bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 45.6% year on year.
insurance industry M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top three M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top three insurance M&A deals stood at $522.78m, against the overall value of $522.8m recorded for the month.
The top three insurance industry M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) The Ardonagh Group’s $319.58m acquisition deal with Envest
2) The $103.1m acquisition of 5.17% stake in Max Life insurance by Max Financial Services
3) Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance’s $100.1m acquisition deal for 2% stake in Thai Life Insurance PublicLtd