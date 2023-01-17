Total insurance industry M&A deals worth $3bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by The Dai-ichi Life Insurance’s $630m acquisition of Partners Life, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked a decrease of 48% over the previous quarter of $5.69bn and a drop of 74.9% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $11.78bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.54bn. At the country level, the New Zealand topped the list in terms of deal value at $630m.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for insurance industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with 42 deals, followed by the UK with 11 and Germany with five.
In 2022, at the end of , M&A deals worth $26.04bn were announced globally in insurance industry, marking a decrease of 54.1% year on year.
M&A deals in insurance industry in Q3 2022: Top deals
The top five M&A deals in insurance industry accounted for 54.1% of the overall value during Q3 2022.
The combined value of the top deals stood at $2.33bn, against the overall value of $3bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five insurance industry insurance deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) The Dai-ichi Life Insurance’s $630m acquisition deal with Partners Life
2) The $612.92m asset transaction of AXA Germany by Athora Deutschland Holding GmbHKG
3) CNP Assurances’s $507.61m acquisition deal for 49% stake in CNP Vita Assicura
4) The $326.78m acquisition of SunLife by Phoenix Group
5) Sagicor Financial’s $250.41m acquisition deal with ivari