  1. Deals Analysis
February 18, 2022

Insurance industry M&A deals total $1.4bn globally in January 2022

By Verdict Staff

Total insurance industry M&A deals worth $1.4bn were announced globally in January 2022, led by Markerstudy Insurance Services’ $539.72m acquisition of BGL Insurance, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 45% over the previous month of $958.7m and a drop of 59.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.45bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $733.13m. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $733.13m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for insurance industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Middle East and Africa.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in January 2022 was the US with 22 deals, followed by the UK with three and China with one.

In 2022, as of January, insurance M&A deals worth $1.39bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 68.5% year on year.

insurance industry M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top three M&A deals accounted for 45.3% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top three insurance M&A deals stood at $634.43m, against the overall value of $1.4bn recorded for the month.

The top three insurance industry M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Markerstudy Insurance Services $539.72m acquisition deal with BGL Insurance

2) The $53.32m acquisition of 70% stake in Seguradora Internacional de Mocambique by (formerly Companhia de Seguros Fidelidade Mundial S.A.) and Fidelidade-Companhia de Seguros

3) VR Insurance Holdings $41.4m acquisition deal with The National Security Group.

