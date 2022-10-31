Insurance industry deals total $687.4m globally in September 2022

Total insurance industry deals worth $687.4m were announced globally for September 2022, with the $315m venture financing of Pie Insurance Holdings being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 58.6% over the previous month of $1.66bn and a drop of 78.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.24bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 17.02% with 39 deals in September 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 47 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $363.95m in September 2022.

insurance industry deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 94.5% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $649.54m, against the overall value of $687.4m recorded for the month.

The top five insurance industry deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Acrew Capital, Allianz X, Centerbridge Partners, Gallatin Point Capital, Greycroft Growth and White Mountains Insurance Group’s $315m venture financing deal with Pie Insurance Holdings

2) The $176.54m acquisition of CNP Capitalizacao, CNP Consorcios, CNP Seguros Participacoes em Saude, Odonto Empresas Convenios Dentarios and PREVISUL Seguradora by CNP Assurances

3) Affirma Capital, Altos Ventures, Hanwha Group and STIC Investments’s $126m venture financing deal with Carrot General Insurance

4) The $18m venture financing of PolicyMe by HCS Capital Partners, RGAx, Securian Financial Group, SiriusPoint and Westdale Properties

5) Defy, EXOR, Framework, Morgan Creek Digital, SiriusPoint, Stratos and Tribe Capital’s $14m venture financing deal with Re Protocol

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.