Insurance industry deals total $6.7bn globally in Q2 2022

The Carlyle Group’s $1.78bn private equity deal with NSM Insurance Group was the Insurance industry’s biggest deal of Q2 2022 as deals worth $6.7bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 65.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 48.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $12.91bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 26.32% with 98 deals in Q2 2022 against the average of 133.00 deals in the last four-quarters.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $4.86bn.

Insurance industry deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five Insurance industry deals accounted for 75.9% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $5.05bn, against the overall value of $6.7bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five Insurance industry deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The Carlyle Group $1.78bn private equity deal with NSM Insurance Group

2) The $1.4bn acquisition of Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth by JAB HoldingLLC

3) Accident Fund Insuranceof America $740m acquisition deal with Miracle Nova I (US)

4) The $620m acquisition of Markel by Berkshire Hathaway

5) Liberty Insurance $519.69m acquisition deal with AmGeneral Insurance

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

