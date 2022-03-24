Insurance industry deals total $3.5bn globally in February 2022

Total insurance industry deals worth $3.5bn were announced globally for February 2022, with the Rede $2.6bn acquisition of Sul America being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 31% over the previous month of $2.68bn and a drop of 12.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4bn.

Related

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 21.74% with 36 deals in February 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 46 deals.

In value terms, South and Central America led the activity with deals worth $2.6bn in February 2022.

insurance industry deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 94.7% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $3.32bn, against the overall value of $3.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five insurance industry deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Rede D’Or Sao Luiz $2.6bn acquisition deal with Sul America

2) The $286.88m acquisition of ABN Amro Levensverzekering by Delta Lloyd ABN AMRO Verzekeringen Holding

3) Allianz $226.38m acquisition deal for 72% stake in European Reliance General Insurance Co

4) The $170.53m private equity of SanteVet by Columna Capital

5) Ruikang Pharmaceutical Group (Beijing) $36.28m acquisition deal for 38.4% stake in Tianjin Guohuida Health Technology