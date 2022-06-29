Insurance industry deals total $3.2bn globally in May 2022

Total Insurance industry deals worth $3.2bn were announced globally for May 2022, with the $1.78bn private equity deal with NSM Insurance Group being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 279% over the previous month of $833.78m and a drop of 26.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.29bn.

Related

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 37.78% with 28 deals in May 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 45 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $2.44bn in May 2022.

Insurance industry deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 92.6% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $2.93bn, against the overall value of $3.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five Insurance industry deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The Carlyle Group $1.78bn private equity deal with NSM Insurance Group

2) The $620m acquisition of Markel by Berkshire Hathaway

3) Santa LuciaCompania de Seguros y Reaseguros $377.78m acquisition deal with Seguros Y Reaseguros,Ccm Vida Y Pensiones De Seguros Y Reaseguros and Liberbank Vida Y Pensiones

4) The $110.8m acquisition of 6.8% stake in Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione by Assicurazioni Generali

5) Cap Table Coalition,Costanoa Ventures,Gusto,Homebrew,Norwest Ventures,Spark Capital and Workday Ventures $45m venture financing deal with Noyo Technologies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.